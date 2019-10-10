U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.VA., statement on withdrawal of U.S. troops in Syria and Turkey invasion

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. released the following statement on the announcement of the withdrawal of U.S. troops in Syria and Turkey’s decision to invade.

“The announcement of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria is a terrible miscalculation. We are abandoning our allies who have worked together with U.S. forces to establish stability in the region and wipe out ISIS. The invasion of Northern Syria by Turkey, an area controlled by our Kurdish allies, is what happens when the United States shrinks from its responsibility as a world leader. This puts future alliances and partnerships in jeopardy if we don’t hold up our end of the bargain. We are allowing an ally to be attacked and I believe this is a grave mistake.”