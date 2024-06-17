U.S. Senator Capito visits WV State Fire Academy, National Junior Firefighter Camp

West Virginia Press Association

WESTON, W.Va. – On June 17, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, toured the West Virginia State Fire Academy and addressed campers at the National Junior Firefighter Camp. The West Virginia State Fire Academy is operated by West Virginia University (WVU) Fire Service Extension, and is host to the annual National Junior Firefighter Camp. Started in 2006, the camp encourages a new generation of volunteer firefighters and is the only one of its kind nationally.

“The National Junior Firefighter Camp is incredibly unique, and provides an unparalleled opportunity for our youth to learn about what it takes to be a firefighter. I have long advocated for resources to our fire departments as a member, and former chairman, of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and will continue to make certain they have the support needed to do their job safely,” Senator Capito said.

“In the ten years I’ve been here, Senator Capito is the first U.S., state official that we’ve had come visit us and we were thrilled to have her here today to show her around and meet the campers. I’m hopeful that this camp will help inspire the next generation of fire, EMS, and police personnel here in West Virginia,” Mark Lambert, West Virginia State Fire Academy and WVU Fire Service Extension Director, said.