U.S. Sen. Capito tours Entsorga, meets with community leaders in W.Va. Eastern Panhandle

By Kelsie LeRose, The Journal of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., described the Eastern Panhandle as forward thinkers Tuesday afternoon after touring the Entsorga renewable energy facility.

Emily F. Dyson, left, BioHiTech Global director of science, research and development, and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., talk as Capito tours the new state-of-the-art Entsorga facility, located in Martinsburg.

Emily Dyson, director of science research and development for BioHiTech and project manager for Entsorga, lead Tuesday’s tour of the facility, which is the first renewable energy facility of its kind in the United States.

“We always like to be first,” Capito said of this technology in West Virginia. “If we are first in the technology to keep our planet cleaner and more environmentally pleasing, that is great because the (Eastern) Panhandle, I think, is always forward looking in terms of the environment. That is why it is great to have the technology right here.” …

