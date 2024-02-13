U.S. Sen. Capito statement on vote to pass national security supplemental package

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, released the following statement on her vote to pass the national security supplemental package.

“The national security supplemental we passed today equips our country with the resources to restore American deterrence and resolve amid rising threats and President Biden’s weakness. This bill expands the capacity of the U.S. defense industrial base and restocks American munitions stockpiles with newer and more advanced weapons, many of which have critical components manufactured in West Virginia.

“I have been firm in my support for a national security supplemental that provides security assistance to allies and partners facing aggression as well as solutions to the national security challenges we face here at home. I also wanted a border component as part of this supplemental. However, because of the overwhelming concern Republicans and West Virginians conveyed to me, I voted against advancing that bill. I had hoped for an amendment process that would have allowed the Senate to debate and vote on border security amendments. But unfortunately, obstructionists prohibited that from occurring. I will continue my efforts to secure the border and hope that President Biden will use the numerous tools at his immediate disposal to alleviate this crisis.”