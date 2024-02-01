U.S. Sen. Capito statement on USPS’s initial findings for Charleston facility

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) released the below statement after reviewing the United States Postal Service’s (USPS) initial findings for the Charleston Processing and Distribution Center Mail Processing Facility Review (MPFR). Senator Capito has remained active on this issue, and has spoken personally with Postmaster General DeJoy and other local officials on the matter.

“I have reviewed USPS’s initial findings of the Processing and Distribution Center in Charleston, and while I am glad to see that they have decided to invest in new equipment and upgrades to the facility, I am disappointed to see that they believe that some jobs being transferred to other locations—even if it is less than what was rumored—would be a positive step. I also would have hoped the USPS would have held their public meeting as scheduled on January 30th. I still believe that the community deserves to be heard, and I hope that USPS will take that feedback into consideration before any final decisions are made. In the meantime, I urge USPS to listen at the required upcoming public meeting and take into account the importance of this facility to the community as they work to produce their final decisions.”

The initial findings have been posted on the USPS webpage and can be reviewed here.

If you would like to voice your support for our USPS facility, please click here to submit written comments. All written comments must be received by February 29, 2024.

Senator Capito has remained active on this issue, and has spoken personally with Postmaster General DeJoy and other local officials on the matter. She penned a letter in December 2023 pressing USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy asking for clarity regarding the future of the facility, as well as stressed the importance of the center to West Virginia and its employees. Click here to read the letter. Senator Capito later expressed her disappointment in the response from USPS, which can be found here.