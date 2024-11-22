U.S. Sen. Capito nominates 36 West Virginians for admission to U.S. service academies

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) has announced that she is nominating 36 qualified high school seniors from 17 counties throughout West Virginia to the prestigious U.S. Military, Naval, Air Force, and Merchant Marine Academies. Nominees were selected by a board chosen by Senator Capito who reviewed each application, interviewed candidates, and made recommendations.

“One of my most important responsibilities as a U.S. Senator is nominating bright, motivated West Virginians for admission to our nation’s prestigious service academies, and it is a task that I look forward to every year. I was extremely proud to nominate 36 outstanding West Virginians to represent our state at the service academies and become our nation’s future military leaders. These young men and women have proven themselves as the best and brightest, and I look forward to seeing them excel in the future,” Senator Capito said.

For more information on the academy nomination process, visit Senator Capito’s website here.

Senator Capito’s nominees for the service academies are listed below:

U.S. Air Force Academy

Nixon W. Brown

Greenbrier County

Owen C. Cosner

Monongalia County

Mason M. Derrick

Jefferson County

Addison G. Eldridge

Mercer County

Sophia C. Elwood

Cabell County

*Also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy

Faith E. Foglesong

Jefferson County

*Also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy

Haden M. Hodge

Putnam County

*Also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy

Daniel B. Martin

Wood County

Andrew M. McClanahan

Putnam County

Jackson C. McWhorter

Summers County

Maddox J. Reddington

Jefferson County

Keegan A. Sack

Putnam County

Benjamin K. Simerman

Wayne County

*Also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy

Solomon R. Stoll

Cabell County

George T. Welti

Jefferson County

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Noah Brown

Berkeley County

Tristan M. Rucker

Jefferson County

U.S. Military Academy

Ian E. Cline

Greenbrier County

Agustin T. Hall

Jefferson County

*Also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy

Travis A. Jenkins

Jefferson County

Garrett W. Johnson

Fayette County

Stephen A. McMillion

Harrison County

Hannah D. Phillips

Jefferson County

U.S. Naval Academy

Sean C. Fagan

Jefferson County

Jeremiah W. Fizer

Cabell County

Liberty G. Mannon

Cabell County

*Also nominated to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Jameson R. Maynard

Ohio County

Kaitlin C. Ortiz

Ohio County

John D. Park

Berkeley County

*Also nominated to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Merrick D. Reddington

Jefferson County

Joseph N. Simonton

Kanawha County

Chloe M. Smalley

Cabell County

August J. Welsh

Marshall County

Ashton S. White

Randolph County

William B. Wojtowicz

Hampshire County

Hector D. Zavala

Jefferson County