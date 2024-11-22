U.S. Sen. Capito nominates 36 West Virginians for admission to U.S. service academies

West Virginia Press Association
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) has announced that she is nominating 36 qualified high school seniors from 17 counties throughout West Virginia to the prestigious U.S. Military, Naval, Air Force, and Merchant Marine Academies. Nominees were selected by a board chosen by Senator Capito who reviewed each application, interviewed candidates, and made recommendations.
“One of my most important responsibilities as a U.S. Senator is nominating bright, motivated West Virginians for admission to our nation’s prestigious service academies, and it is a task that I look forward to every year. I was extremely proud to nominate 36 outstanding West Virginians to represent our state at the service academies and become our nation’s future military leaders. These young men and women have proven themselves as the best and brightest, and I look forward to seeing them excel in the future,” Senator Capito said.
For more information on the academy nomination process, visit Senator Capito’s website here.
Senator Capito’s nominees for the service academies are listed below:
U.S. Air Force Academy
Nixon W. Brown
Greenbrier County
Owen C. Cosner
Monongalia County
Mason M. Derrick
Jefferson County
Addison G. Eldridge
Mercer County
Sophia C. Elwood
Cabell County
*Also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy
Faith E. Foglesong
Jefferson County
*Also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy
Haden M. Hodge
Putnam County
*Also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy
Daniel B. Martin
Wood County
Andrew M. McClanahan
Putnam County
Jackson C. McWhorter
Summers County
Maddox J. Reddington
Jefferson County
Keegan A. Sack
Putnam County
Benjamin K. Simerman
Wayne County
*Also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy
Solomon R. Stoll
Cabell County
George T. Welti
Jefferson County
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Noah Brown
Berkeley County
Tristan M. Rucker
Jefferson County
U.S. Military Academy
Ian E. Cline
Greenbrier County
Agustin T. Hall
Jefferson County
*Also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy
Travis A. Jenkins
Jefferson County
Garrett W. Johnson
Fayette County
Stephen A. McMillion
Harrison County
Hannah D. Phillips
Jefferson County
U.S. Naval Academy
Sean C. Fagan
Jefferson County
Jeremiah W. Fizer
Cabell County
Liberty G. Mannon
Cabell County
*Also nominated to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Jameson R. Maynard
Ohio County
Kaitlin C. Ortiz
Ohio County
John D. Park
Berkeley County
*Also nominated to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Merrick D. Reddington
Jefferson County
Joseph N. Simonton
Kanawha County
Chloe M. Smalley
Cabell County
August J. Welsh
Marshall County
Ashton S. White
Randolph County
William B. Wojtowicz
Hampshire County
Hector D. Zavala
Jefferson County