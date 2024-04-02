U.S. Sen. Capito expresses disappointment on USPS’s final decision for Charleston facility

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) released the below statement after reviewing the United States Postal Service’s (USPS) final decision for the Charleston Processing and Distribution Center Mail Processing Facility Review (MPFR).

“I am disappointed that USPS has decided to move forward with plans to shrink the role of the Charleston facility. It is also very disappointing to see the number of jobs impacted by these changes has grown from USPS’s initial findings. With over 2,800 public comments submitted by West Virginians, I do wish USPS had listened and taken those concerns into account fully. There are still many unanswered questions for USPS about their final decision that I plan to make sure are answered. I will continue fighting for this facility’s future,” Senator Capito said.

As a result of USPS’s final decision, the Charleston processing center will become a Local Processing Center (LPC) and will also be a collocated Sorting and Delivery Center (S&DC). Additionally, USPS will invest up to $10.8 million into improving the facility with newer equipment and employee amenities. USPS does not anticipate any service changes for West Virginia’s mail service as a result of this decision.

The final findings have been posted on the USPS webpage and can be reviewed here.

Throughout this process, Senator Capito has remained active on this issue and has spoken personally with Postmaster General DeJoy and other local officials on the matter.