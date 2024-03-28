U.S. Sen. Capito discusses West Virginia’s broadband future at WV Focus Forward Conference

West Virginia Press Association

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On March 27, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), delivered remarks at the 6th annual West Virginia Focus Forward Conference in Morgantown, W.Va. The conference, hosted by the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative and Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, brings together business, government, and education leaders to explore forward thinking ideas.

During her remarks, Senator Capito, who is also a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, discussed her efforts to bridge the digital divide since launching her Capito Connect initiative in 2015, and the progress that has been made recently in West Virginia. Additionally, Senator Capito highlighted the benefits that reliable internet access would create across the state, and the impact the $1.2 billion in broadband funding she secured for West Virginia through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will make.

“While we have made great progress in our goal to bring internet access to West Virginia, we must continue to focus on finding ways to deliver broadband capabilities to that last home, last school, last hospital, and last business. It was great to share my vision for West Virginia’s digital destiny with people from across our state who are just as passionate about our state’s future and dedicated to setting our state up for success. With critical resources I helped secure on the way, I truly believe we are on the cusp of a broadband breakthrough in West Virginia,” Senator Capito said.

“We are honored that Senator Capito could join our sixth annual Focus Forward conference, which always addresses an emerging issue that will impact West Virginia’s workforce and economy,” Donna Peduto, Executive Director of the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative, said. “We know that broadband is the backbone of preparing for a digital world where AI and newer technologies integrate into all aspects of our society. As one of West Virginia’s staunchest broadband champions, she knows the challenges, realities and opportunities around broadband and digital connectivity. We thank her for her leadership and time today.”