U.S. Sen. Capito, colleagues introduce legislation to combat increase in overdose deaths among pregnant, postpartum women

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, DC – Last week, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) joined U.S. Senators Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) to introduce the bipartisan Pregnant and Postpartum Women Treatment Reauthorization Act.

The legislation would reauthorize the grant residential treatment programs for pregnant and postpartum women (PPW) to receive residential treatment for substance use disorder. Additionally, the legislation would authorize funding to enhance comprehensive substance use disorder (SUD) treatments, prevention and recovery support, parenting training, mental health counseling, and harm reduction interventions.

“The impact that addiction can have on West Virginia’s mothers is devastating and puts the safety of our children at great risk. Resources need to be available for pregnant and postpartum women to receive the treatment or training they need to lead healthy lives, both for themselves and their families. The introduction of this bipartisan legislation is a positive step towards ensuring substance use disorder treatments remain available for mothers who are struggling with addiction,” Senator Capito said.

BACKGROUND:

Drug overdose deaths, involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl, reached record highs in 2020 and 2021, with pregnant women experiencing more overdoses than ever before. The PPW program supports evidence-based parenting and treatment models to reduce substance use among pregnant women. Grant funds to PPW programs aim to ensure access to services for low-income women and combat maternal health disparities. The Pregnant and Postpartum Women Treatment Reauthorization Act will support public and non-profit entities that offer PPW programs.

Full text of the legislation is available here.