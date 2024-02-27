U.S. Sen. Capito announces resources for Summersville Middle School facilities

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, announced resources from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to the Nicholas County School District. The award will be used by the school district to support emergency protective measures at Summersville Middle School, which was severely damaged by floods in June 2016.

“I was proud to work with our state and federal partners at FEMA to secure these resources,” Senator Capito said. “As we continue recovering from the devastating 2016 flooding, these funds will help ensure students at Summersville Middle School continue to have a place to go to class through the end of the school year.”

