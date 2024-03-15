U.S. Sen. Capito announces resources for health, education, economic development and conservation projects in W.Va.

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has announced resources from several federal agencies for projects that will bolster health services, economic development, academic research, and outdoor conservation projects across West Virginia.

HHS FUNDING : Senator Capito, Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor-HHS), announced grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to three West Virginia Health Center Clusters.



“Ensuring that communities across West Virginia have quality health care is essential for strong communities,” Ranking Member Capito said. “I was proud to use my position on the Labor-HHS Appropriations Subcommittee to bring resources to our state that will help residents get the care they need.”

FWS FUNDING : Senator Capito, Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, announced the allocation of funds from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) to West Virginia for wildlife restoration and sport fish restoration programs.



“Millions of people take in West Virginia’s natural landscapes and great outdoors every year,” Ranking Member Capito said. “I’m thrilled this funding will be used to enhance conservation and recreation efforts that will help the Mountain State continue our proud tradition as a wonderful place for both residents and visitors to enjoy.”

USDA FUNDING: Senator Capito announced grant funding for from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to for a variety of rural development projects across West Virginia.

“I was happy to secure resources for West Virginia that will help grow local economies, especially in our rural areas,” Senator Capito said. “These funds will help communities save money, expand public works, and grow businesses across our state.”

NSF FUNDING : Senator Capito, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, announced grants to West Virginia University (WVU) and Viaduct Technologies, LLC from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to support four research projects.

“WVU and technology innovators in Morgantown are constantly taking on the challenge of answering important, emerging questions that will help our state and our country grow into the future,” Senator Capito said. “The funding for these projects is an investment to solve new problems in several fields, and I will continue supporting our West Virginia research organizations in that pursuit.”

Individual HHS award details listed below:

$1,196,097 in HHS funding to Change, Inc. (Weirton, W.Va.) for Health Center Clusters.

$1,184,522 in HHS funding to Rainelle Medical Center, Inc. (Rainelle, W.Va.) for Health Center Clusters.

$1,067,886 in HHS funding to Camden-on-Gauley Medical Center, Inc. (Camden-on-Gauley, W.Va.) for Health Center Clusters.

Individual FWS award details listed below:

$11,176,512 for West Virginia through the FWS Wildlife Restoration Program –This program provides funds for projects to restore, conserve, manage and enhance wild birds and mammals and their habitat.

$3,818,272 for West Virginia through the FWS Sport Fish Restoration Program – This program provides funds to fish and wildlife agencies for fishery projects, boating access, and aquatic education.

Individual USDA award details listed below:

$1,087,000 USDA Rural Development grant to the Wayne County Building Commission (Wayne, W.Va.) to enlarge and renovate the third-floor courtroom of the Wayne County Courthouse. The Wayne County Building Commission will also renovate offices and connected areas that are used with the courtroom. These improvements will include security and handicap accessibility.

$150,753 USDA Rural Development grant to Brunetti’s, Inc. (Kenova, W.Va.) to purchase and install a 167 kilowatt array. This project will realize $13,914 per year in savings and will replace 198,778 kilowatt hours (kWh) (100 percent) per year, which is enough to power 16 homes.

$139,000 USDA Rural Development grant to the Beckley Building Commission (Beckley, W.Va.) to purchase public works equipment for the City of Beckley. The city will purchase a bulldozer, excavator, and snowplow.

$59,034 USDA Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program grant to the Woodlands Community Lenders, Inc. (Elkins, W.Va.) to capitalize a Rural Microloan Revolving Fund to make microloans and provide technical assistance to rural microentrepreneurs and microenterprises in Randolph, Barbour, and Tucker counties.

NSF award details listed below:

$1,000,000 NSF grant to WVU (Morgantown, W.Va.) to support a project titled “NSF Engines Development Award: Developing a use-inspired decarbonization and grid resilient energy ecosystem (W.Va., Pa.).”

$568,356 NSF grant to WVU (Morgantown, W.Va.) to support a project titled “CAREER: Design of surface modified membranes for recovery of key fertilizer macronutrients from wastewater.”

$275,000 NSF grant to Viaduct Technologies LLC (Morgantown, W.Va.) to support a project titled “STTR Phase I: Microwave-Enhanced Modular Ammonia Synthesis.”