U.S. Sen. Capito announces funding for efforts across West Virginia

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On July 8, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced resources from several federal agencies for projects that will support initiatives across the state, including economic development, education, environmental cleanup, and drug interdiction projects across West Virginia.

More information on the projects can be found below:

HHS FUNDING : Senator Capito, Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor-HHS), announced grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for a variety of health projects in West Virginia.

$8,036,732 in HHS Head Start Program funding to the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) Appalachian Council, Inc. (Charleston, W.Va.).

$7,799,531 in HHS Head Start Program funding to Northern Panhandle Head Start, Inc. (Wheeling, W.Va.).

$5,339,590 in HHS funding to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WV DHHR) (Charleston, W.Va.) to help state health departments track and prevent overdoses while also identifying emerging drug threats.

$4,056,666 in HHS Head Start Program funding to the Kanawha County Board of Education (Dunbar, W.Va.).

$2,172,386 in HHS Black Lung and Coal Miner Clinics program funding to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WV DHHR) (Charleston, W.Va.).

$2,113,391 in HHS Head Start Program funding to Upshur Human Resources, Inc. (Buckhannon, W.Va.).

$2,111,357 in HHS Head Start Program funding to the MountainHeart Community Services, Inc. (Oceana, W.Va.).

$1,968,966 in HHS Maternal and Child Health Services funding to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WV DHHR) (Charleston, W.Va.).

$1,956,745 in HHS West Virginia Cancer Prevention and Control Program funding to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WV DHHR) (Charleston, W.Va.).

$1,805,512 in HHS Head Start Program funding to the Monongalia County Board of Education (Morgantown, W.Va.).

$1,761,500 in HHS Teenage Pregnancy Prevention Program funding to Mission West Virginia, Inc. (Hurricane, W.Va.).

$1,669,565 in HHS Formula Grant funding to the WV DHHR (Charleston, W.Va.).

$1,564,628 in HHS Early Head Start Program funding to Northern Panhandle Headstart, Inc. (Wheeling, W.Va.).

$1,332,081 in HHS Head Start Program funding to Eastern Allegheny Council for Human Services, Inc. (Moorefield, W.Va.).

$1,151,179 in HHS Head Start Program funding to Nicholas County Community Action Partnership, Inc. (Summersville, W.Va.).

$1,112,042 in HHS Cardiovascular Health Project Grant funding to the WV DHHR (Charleston, W.Va.).

$1,062,132 in HHS State and Regional Primary Care Associations funding to West Virginia Primary Care Association, Inc. (Charleston, W.Va.).

$665,993 in HHS Drug Abuse and Addiction Research funding to Marshall University (Huntington, W.Va.).

$526,400 in HHS Pharmacology, Physiology, and Biological Chemistry Research funding to West Virginia University (WVU) (Morgantown, W.Va.).

$500,000 in HHS School Based Health Services Implementation, Enhancement, and Expansion grant funding to the West Virginia Department of Human Services (Charleston, W.Va.).

$499,992 in HHS Advanced Nurse Education Program funding to Marshall University (Huntington, W.Va.).

$443,599 in HHS vision research funding to WVU (Morgantown, W.Va.).

ONDCP FUNDING: Senator Capito, Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Labor-HHS Subcommittee, announced funding from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) for two regions of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Program to aid law enforcement in intercepting deadly drugs, including fentanyl, in West Virginia communities.

$16,487,073 in ONDCP funding to the Washington/Baltimore HIDTA region.

$10,146,950 in ONDCP funding to the Appalachian HIDTA region.

EDUCATION FUNDING: Senator Capito, as Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Labor-HHS Subcommittee, announced funding from the Department of Education through its Rural Postsecondary and Economic Development Program to EdVenture Group, Inc.

$1,956,655 in Education Rural Postsecondary and Economic Development grant funding to EdVenture Group, Inc. (Morgantown, W.Va.).

DOL FUNDING: Senator Capito, as Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Labor-HHS Subcommittee, secured a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to help homeless and at-risk veterans re-enter the workforce.

$149,757 DOL Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration program grant funding to Telamon Corp. (Martinsburg, W.Va.) to provide participating veterans with occupational skills, connect them with Registered Apprenticeships or other on-the-job training, and deliver job search and placement services.

EPA FUNDING: Senator Capito, Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, announced funding awards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a variety of programs in West Virginia, including funding made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which Ranking Member Capito helped lead negotiations on.

$2,000,000 in EPA Brownfields Cleanup IIJA grant funding to the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority (Beckley, W.Va.).

$1,999,062 in EPA Brownfields Cleanup IIJA grant funding to the City of Morgantown, W.Va.

$1,500,000 in EPA Brownfields Assessment Coalition grant funding to the Belomar Regional Council (Wheeling, W.Va.).

$730,000 in EPA Clean School Bus Program funding for Randolph County Schools.

$500,000 in EPA grant funding to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (Charleston, W.Va.) to support water pollution control projects through Section 106 of the Clean Water Act.

$500,000 in EPA Brownfields Cleanup grant funding to the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (Beckley, W.Va.).

$500,000 in EPA Brownfields Assessment grant funding to the Region 1 Planning and Development Council (Huntington, W.Va.).

$500,000 in EPA Brownfields Assessment grant funding to the City of Wheeling, W.Va.

$382,491 in EPA Brownfields Cleanup grant funding to the Huntington Area Development Council (Wheeling, W.Va.).

$365,000 in EPA Clean School Bus Program funding for McDowell County Schools.

$365,000 in EPA Clean School Bus Program funding for Summers County Schools.

$345,000 in EPA Clean School Bus Program funding for Calhoun County Schools.

$314,903 in EPA grant funding to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (Charleston, W.Va.) to build increased capacity for wetland conservation through Section 104 of the Clean Water Act.

$40,000 in EPA grant funding to WVU (Morgantown, W.Va.) to enhance the university’s adoption of pollution prevention practices.

ARC FUNDING: As Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, Senator Capito secured grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for several economic regional development councils in West Virginia.

$110,967 in ARC administrative grant funding to the Region 1 Planning and Development Council (Huntington, W.Va.).

$110,863 in ARC administrative grant funding to the Region 2 Planning and Development Council (Princeton, W.Va.).

$110,242 in ARC administrative grant funding to the Region 6 Planning and Development Council (Fairmont, W.Va.).

$100,926 in ARC administrative grant funding to Region 3 Regional Intergovernmental Council (South Charleston, W.Va.).

$82,190 in ARC administrative grant funding to Region 8 Regional Intergovernmental Council (Petersburg, W.Va.).

$76,807 in ARC administrative grant funding to Region 9 Regional Intergovernmental Council (Martinsburg, W.Va.).

$74,219 in ARC administrative grant funding to Region 10 Belomar Regional Council and Planning Commission (Wheeling, W.Va.).

$65,524 in ARC administrative grant funding to funding to Brooke-Hancock Regional Planning and Development Council (Weirton, W.Va.).

USACE FUNDING: As Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, Senator Capito announced funding through the IIJA for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to replace piers and support columns on the Ohio River Locks and Dams in West Virginia.

$6,000,000 in IIJA USACE funding for Ohio River Locks and Dams to replace piers and structural support columns at the Racine Locks and Dams entrance access bridge.

USDA FUNDING: Senator Capito also secured grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) for rural economic development projects.

$349,398 in USDA Rural Development Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grant funding to Moses Automotive, Inc. (Huntington, W.Va.) to assist farmers, ranchers, and rural small businesses in developing renewable energy systems.

$126,000 in USDA Rural Development Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grant funding to Three Springs Industrial Park, LLC (Weirton, W.Va.) to purchase and install an energy-efficient power array.

$100,000 in USDA Rural Development Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grant funding to WVU (Morgantown, W.Va.) to conduct energy audits at small businesses across West Virginia.

$90,770 in USDA Rural Development Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grant funding to AllPro, Inc. (Fairmont, W.Va.) to purchase and install an energy-efficient power array.

$86,890 in USDA Rural Development Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grant funding to Valley Scenic View, LLC (Davis, W.Va.) to purchase and install an energy-efficient solar array.

$64,204 in USDA Rural Development Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grant funding to Conrad Farms, Inc. (Brandywine, W.Va.) to purchase and install energy-efficient grain drying and storage equipment.

$21,273 in USDA Rural Development Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grant funding to support the purchase and installation of an energy-efficient solar array at Terra Petra Farm (Albright, W.Va.).

$19,879 in USDA Rural Development Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grant funding to Bennady, LLC (Northfork, W.Va.) to purchase and install an energy-efficient solar array.

$15,276 in USDA Rural Development Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grant funding to purchase and install an energy-efficient solar array at Rocky Lanes Farm (Fairmont, W.Va.).

$15,031 in USDA Rural Development Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grant funding to Old Fields Storage, LLC (Old Fields, W.Va.) to purchase and install an energy-efficient power array.

$12,930 in USDA Rural Development Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grant funding to purchase and install an energy-efficient solar array at The Artist Studio Mountain Retreat in Morgan County, W.Va.

$12,000 in USDA Rural Development Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grant funding to Historic McCoy House Bed and Breakfast, LLC (Franklin, W.Va.) to purchase and install an energy-efficient solar array.

$10,586 in USDA Rural Development Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grant funding to MTM Worldwide, LLC (Moorefield, W.Va.) to purchase and install an energy-efficient solar array.

$7,000 in USDA Rural Development Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grant funding to MJW Farm, LLC (Burlington, W.Va.) to upgrade its greenhouse.

$4,600 in USDA Rural Development Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grant funding to Huntington Steel and Supply (Huntington, W.Va.) to purchase and installation more energy-efficient HVAC systems.

FEMA FUNDING: Senator Capito, a member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, announced a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Organization (FEMA) for repairs on the Buffalo Creek Trail in Clay County authorized under Section 406 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

$3,752,694.50 FEMA grant to the Clay County Business Development Authority (Clay, W.Va.) for repairs to Buffalo Creek Recreational Trail from damage caused by floods in June 2016.

NSF FUNDING: Senator Capito also secured a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for academic research projects at WVU and Marshall University.

$555,647 NSF award to WVU (Morgantown, W.Va.) for a research project titled “Collaborative Research: The Militarized Dispute Data 2015-2024 and Beyond.”

$319,317 NSF award to Marshall University (Huntington, W.Va.) for a research project titled “Silver nanoparticle-mediated disruption of microtubule stabilization and cellular morphological development in the nervous system.”

$30,000 NSF award to WVU (Morgantown, W.Va.) for a project titled “Conference: The 42nd Southeastern-Atlantic Regional Conference on Differential Equations.”

DOI FUNDING: Senator Capito, a member of the Senate Appropriations Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, announced grant funding from the Department of the Interior’s (DOI) Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) to West Virginia for Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization payments. Senator Capito also announced Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) awards from DOI for communities across West Virginia with federal lands.

$28,670,000 in DOI OSMRE funding to the state of West Virginia for Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization payments.

$4,155,784 in DOI PILT payments to West Virginia counties.

VA FUNDING: Senator Capito also announced funding from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’s (VA) Veterans Legacy Grants Program to the West Virginia Humanities Council.

$223,458 in VA Veterans Legacy Grants Program to the West Virginia Humanities Council (Charleston, W.Va.) for the West Virginia National Cemeteries Project.

NEA FUNDING: Senator Capito also announced funding from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to two organizations under the Creative Forces Community Engagement grant program. This is the first time ever West Virginia has had two organizations selected for this these grants in the same year. These community-based arts projects will address the distinct experiences, challenges, and strengths of military-connected individuals through the arts.

$10,000 in NEA Creative Forces Community Engagement grant funding for Marshall University (Huntington, W.Va.).