U.S. Sen. Capito announces Congressionally Directed Spending awards for water infrastructure upgrades across West Virginia

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for water and wastewater infrastructure projects across West Virginia.

These awards, which were secured through Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests made by Senator Capito and authorized through the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2022, will provide funding for eight new water projects across West Virginia.

“Through my positions on the EPW and Appropriations Committees, I was proud to work with the Army Corps of Engineers to both authorize and secure resources that will help improve the water infrastructure for West Virginian communities,” Ranking Member Capito said. “These projects will provide the support needed to help local entities, especially in rural areas, improve vital infrastructure to meet the needs of residents and businesses. I look forward to seeing these projects completed.”

BACKGROUND:

Section 340 of the Water Resources Development Act of 1992 established an environmental infrastructure program that allows the USACE to partner with non-federal entities in order to carry out water and wastewater projects, among other types of projects, in Southern West Virginia. As Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, Senator Capito included an authorization increase for the 340 program in the bipartisan 2022 Water Resources Development Act that was signed into law in December 2022.

Individual award details listed below:

$1,800,000 USACE CDS award to the City of Richwood, W.Va. for the Richwood Wastewater Treatment Plant Relocation.

$1,600,000 USACE CDS award to the Cowen Public Service District (Cowen, W.Va.) for the Bolair sewer extension project.

$1,525,000 USACE CDS award to the Town of Marlinton, W.Va. for Marlinton sewer system improvements.

$1,000,000 USACE CDS award to the Town of Ansted, W.Va. for a sewer line upgrade.

$1,000,000 USACE CDS award to the Mason County Public Service District (Point Pleasant, W.Va.) for Crab Creek Water Treatment Plant improvements.

$1,000,000 USACE CDS award to Boone County Public Service District (Danville, W.Va.) for a sewer line upgrade.

$1,000,000 USACE CDS award to the Town of Davy, W.Va. for phase one of a sewer line upgrade project.