U.S. Sen. Capito announces Congressionally Directed Spending award to open rural career pathways in Mason County

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor-HHS), announced an award from the U.S. Department of Education (Education) for Education Alliance in Charleston, W.Va.

This award, which was secured through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request made by Senator Capito in Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24), will help Education Alliance launch a rural branch of the Toyota-sponsored 4T Academy in Mason County Public Schools.

“Last year, I had the chance to visit with students of the 4T High School Work Program at Toyota’s Buffalo facility, and it’s clear how instrumental the program has been in connecting students with career opportunities in advanced manufacturing. I was proud to use my position as Ranking Member of the Labor-HHS Appropriations Subcommittee to advocate for and secure this award to help open more career pathways for our future workers. By partnering with Education Alliance and Toyota, this funding will bring the 4T Academy to Mason County and provide more career prospects for rural students and families,” Ranking Member Capito said.

Award details listed below: