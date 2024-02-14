U.S. Sen. Capito announces Congressionally Directed Spending award for Nitro storm drain and flood prevention upgrades

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has announced funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to the City of Nitro, W.Va. for upgrades to its sewer and storm water infrastructure.

This award, which was secured through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request made solely by Senator Capito, will provide funding for the replacement and expansion of old storm drains, as well as the creation of new catch basins.

“We know how much damage severe floods can do, which is why the city of Nitro reached out in an effort to get the resources they need to prepare,” Ranking Member Capito said. “The new storm drains and catch basins will help make the community more resilient against severe weather and support efforts to protect residents from future flooding. I was proud to use my positions on the EPW and Appropriations Committees to deliver these resources to help improve critical infrastructure in West Virginia communities.”

Individual award details listed below: