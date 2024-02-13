U.S. Sen. Capito announces Congressionally Directed Spending award for Clarksburg clean water upgrades

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Feb. 12, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to the Clarksburg Water Board (CWB) for water system upgrades.

This award, which was secured through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request made solely by Senator Capito, will provide funding for service line replacements and emergency repair and remediation of a water main break.

“Following the discovery of the lead service lines in Clarksburg, I worked directly with the water board and the EPA on how to properly address potential contamination and next steps for removal and remediation. I am proud to see these resources go directly to the Clarksburg Water Board, which has been working tirelessly to ensure their customers throughout Harrison County have access to safe and reliable water sources during renovations to the entire system,” Ranking Member Capito said.

“Maintaining and improving our aging water infrastructure is necessary to ensure safe drinking water for our residents and to protect our environment,” Clarksburg Water Board Manager Jason Myers said. “These grants make it possible for communities to finance these projects, which in turn support homeowners, businesses, and the local economy. I can’t thank Senator Capito enough for her hard work and dedication in Congress and putting water infrastructure among the top of her funding priorities. She is a true champion for our industry. Funding from this grant will be used to upgrade our aging water system by removing lead service lines and antiquated water mains.”

Individual award details listed below: