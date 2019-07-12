U.S. Sen. Capito and other Senators ask FCC to improve accuracy of broadband maps

From The Register-Herald of Beckley, W.Va.

WASHINGTON — A group of U.S. Senators are urging the the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to take specific, concrete steps to improve the accuracy of broadband coverage maps.

U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., sent a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai encouraging the FCC to look at legislative proposals introduced recently in Congress that include reforms requiring wired, fixed wireless, and satellite broadband providers to submit data like “shapefiles” that is more granular and precise to the commission. …

