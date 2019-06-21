U.S. Representative Miller, R-W.Va., announces EDA investment in southern W.Va.

Release from office of Congresswoman Carol Miller:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.VA., announced today an investment by the Economic Development Administration (EDA) of $70,000 for Fayette, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, and Webster Counties to develop and implement a comprehensive economic development strategy (CEDS).

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.

Congresswoman Miller said, “Thank you to the EDA for this investment in Southern West Virginia, I am excited to see the outcome of this project. Together we can work to diversify our economy, strengthen small businesses, and create new jobs.”

The goal of this project is to bring the public and private sectors together to establish an economic development planning framework that supports private capital investment and job creation throughout Southern West Virginia.