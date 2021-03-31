U.S. Rep. McKinley: Biden’s energy proposals unrealistic

By Craig Howell, The Weirton Daily Times

WEIRTON, W.Va. — While acknowledging renewable energy sources should have a seat at table, U.S. Rep. David McKinley says the goals set by the Biden administration on fossil fuels reductions are unrealistic.

McKinley, R-W.Va., was in Weirton Monday, meeting with local officials to discuss several ongoing projects.

The Biden administration has proposed an expansion of renewable energy, with a goal of the nation’s energy sector going 100 percent renewable by 2035. McKinley said a second goal would have the nation completely off of fossil fuels by 2050.

While McKinley said it’s “aspirational” to look into expansions in the areas of renewable energies, such as wind, solar and hydro, the nation doesn’t have the infrastructure or enough proven technology to be able to make a full switch within the next 15 years…

