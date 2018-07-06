U.S. Rep. Jenkins touts success of HIDTA programs in West Virginia

By NANCY PEYTON

The Logan Banner

LOGAN, W.Va. — Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) said the nation continues to see success in the 28 High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area programs scattered across the United States, including the program in West Virginia.

Jenkins spent Thursday morning in a roundtable discussion at the Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority office in Logan, focusing on the role the HIDTA plays in combating the drug epidemic in the coalfields.

“A lot of people don’t understand fully what HIDTA is,” Jenkins said. “This is important federal dollars going into our communities to help local, state as well as federal partners to go after and tackle the drug crisis. We know we are literally ground zero. We have the opioid crisis that is one of the most challenging public health and safety issues of our time.”

