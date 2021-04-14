U.S. Rep. David McKinley leads pipeline forum

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –While President Joe Biden is pitching a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure package to Congress, First District Congressman David McKinley, R-W.Va., reminded people one of Biden’s first acts as president was canceling an infrastructure project with possible repercussions for West Virginia.

On his first day in office, President Biden revived the Democrats’ war on fossil fuels,” McKinley said. “In doing so, in this war on fuel countless jobs and billions of dollars in economic revenue have been lost. Money that supports our local schools and hospitals. These actions are destroying those communities reliant on fossil fuels for their livelihood.”

McKinley was the moderator Tuesday afternoon of a virtual forum discussing Biden’s executive order canceling the Keystone XL pipeline in January 20 – his first day in office. McKinley said Tuesday’s hearing would be the first of several.

“This is an innovative way for us to get the message across to people,” McKinley said…

