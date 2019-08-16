U.S. Congresswoman Miller announces $579,972 for Pipeline Safety

From the office of Congresswoman Carol Miller:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced today a grant of $579,972 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.

Congresswoman Miller said, “Thank you to the Department of Transportation for their commitment to keeping West Virginia safe while we work to create jobs and power our nation. Together we can continue to make our state a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The funds will be used to reimburse the Public Service Commission of West Virginia for the costs of their pipeline safety programs.