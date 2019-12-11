U.S. Congresswoman Miller announces $1.2 Million grant for Head Start programs in W.Va.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced today a grant of $1,285,033 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to the Raleigh County Community Action Association, Inc. for the administration of the Head Start Programs.

“Our children are our future and we must ensure all of our children have opportunities for success from an early age,” Congresswoman Miller said. “As a mother and grandmother, I know how important the early years are to a child’s development and I thank the Head Start Programs for their dedication to the youngest members of our community.”

The Head Start Programs provide parents and children, from birth to age 5, with the skills they need to begin their school career. These programs foster a positive learning environment to encourage children’s growth and development in the areas of early learning, health, and family well-being.