U.S. Air Force Gaming heading to Athens to compete with national championship winning Concord Esports team

West Virginia Press Association

ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord Esports will compete with Air Force Gaming on March 23rd beginning at 12 p.m. in the Concord Esports Arena located in Room 304 of the Rahall Technology Center.

The event will include Rocket League, League of Legends, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, followed by an awards ceremony.

Air Force Gaming is the official gaming program and competition hub for the United States Air Force and Space Force, designed as an initiative to help Airmen and Guardians of all ages, ranks, and backgrounds find common ground through video games, while also promoting mental acuity, fine motor coordination, and competitive excellence.

Austin Clay, Concord’s Esports Director says, “Jonathan Rose, Concord’s Esports Marketing & Brand Director, is the one who was able to make this event happen by reaching out and working with the local Air Force recruiters in Beckley. I am honored that the Air Force agreed to play us in this showcase event. Matches will be close and this will go the distance as the Air Force Gaming team that is coming out is equal to what we have. With that being said I am ready for some of the most hyped and intense matches that anyone in Southern West Virginia will get to see. I can’t wait to see how our teams match up against them, and what the in-person environment is going to be like in our Esports Arena.”

