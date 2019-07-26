Two sanitation workers hospitalized after being exposed to unknown substance in Mercer Co., W.Va.

By Emily D. Coppola for Bluefield Daily Telegraph

LASHMEET, W.Va. — While collecting garbage in the Lashmeet area, two Lusk Disposal sanitation workers made contact Thursday with an unknown substance.

According to Mercer County Emergency Services Director Tim Farley, the two employees, “Had an adverse reaction and some symptoms,” to the substance.

After the reaction, the two were transported to a local hospital for medical care where blood work was done. According to Lusk Disposal Manager David Elmore, the test results of the two employees came back normal. …

