Two more notices of violation issued to Mountain Valley Pipeline in West Virginia
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State regulators have issued two more violation notices to the Mountain Valley Pipeline project, this time for for water pollution violations in Nicholas and Harrison counties.
In all, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has cited the 300-mile pipeline project four times for breaking water pollution rules.
One violation notice, issued May 9, is for failing to implement controls, failing to keep sediment-laden water from leaving the site and failing to modify the project’s storm water pollution prevention plan for construction in Nicholas County.
