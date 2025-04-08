Two Cabell County candidates indicted for election fraud

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WV Secretary of State Kris Warner announced today that Cabell County residents Jan Hite King and Kimberly Maynard have been indicted by the grand jury for criminal violations relating to the Primary Election of 2022. Both women have each been charged with one count of false swearing, one count of aiding and abetting the commission of false swearing, and one count of conspiracy to commit false swearing in Cabell County Circuit Court.

According to the combined five-count indictment handed down by the Cabell County grand jury, King and Maynard are accused of knowingly submitting false information on their Certificates of Announcement when declaring their candidacy. The indictment alleges that on or about February 3, 2022, King and Maynard, in an attempt to seek election to the Cabell County Commission, completed sworn declarations falsely stating they were residents of magisterial districts in which they did not actually reside.

The case was originally investigated by the WV Secretary of State’s Office (WVSOS). Kim Mason, the Director of the WVSOS Investigations Division, managed the investigation. Robert Hanson, an investigator with the WV Attorney General’s Office, served as the lead investigator. After the investigation was completed, the WVSOS formally referred the evidence to the Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney for review and prosecution. On April 4, 2025, Seth S. Gaskins, Special Prosecuting Attorney for Cabell County, presented the evidence to the grand jury, which led to the indictments.

W.Va. Code §3-5-7(d) requires candidates to identify the specific address designating their residence at the time of filing. Any person who knowingly provides false information on the certificate is guilty of false swearing. W.Va. Code §3-9-3(b) states that each violation under the indictment carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a fine not exceeding $1,000.

Secretary Warner emphasized that the charges are accusations and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Candidates are expected to provide accurate information on their Certificate of Announcement to ensure they are eligible to run for the office they are seeking,” said Secretary Warner. “Our Office will investigate and, where appropriate, refer for prosecution any allegation that a candidate provides false information on the certificate.”

“I want to recognize the due diligence and dedication of Kim Mason and Robert Hanson in thoroughly investigating these allegations,” Warner added. “I also want to thank Prosecutor Seth Gaskins for presenting the evidence to the grand jury.”

“To protect the integrity of our elections in West Virginia, it is important that our elections are transparent, fair, and free from criminal intent. This indictment, hopefully, sends the message that this alleged conduct will not be tolerated.”