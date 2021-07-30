TSA urges travelers to be aware of airport checkpoint changes

By Rick Steelhammer, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With airline passenger boardings now approaching pre-pandemic levels, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration is offering tips to reduce delays and avoid points of physical contact at TSA security checkpoints.

“We have started to see an uptick in the number of people who are booking flights, as more people have been vaccinated and are eager to enjoy leisure travel again,” said John Allen, the TSA’s federal security director for West Virginia, who spoke to reporters Thursday at Charleston’s Yeager Airport.

Allen said many Americans haven’t flown since last year’s arrival of the pandemic and are “out of practice, or perhaps forgetful” about what should and should not be placed in carry-on bags.

“We are seeing a lot of individuals with oversized liquids, gels and aerosols in their carry-on bags, and that slows down the checkpoint line,” and increases exposure time to possible pathogens for passengers and TSA officers alike, Allen said…

