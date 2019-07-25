Trump talks energy in Wheeling, W.Va

From The Inter-Mountain

Photo by Scott McCloskey President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia, exit Air Force One shortly after landing at Wheeling-Ohio County Airport on Wednesday.

WHEELING — President Donald Trump sounded familiar themes — among them economic growth, foreign policy, immigration and health care — during his speech to a friendly crowd in Wheeling on Wednesday. But his biggest applause lines were when he talked about coal, natural gas and steel.

Trump was at WesBanco Arena for a private fundraiser arranged by Murray Energy President and CEO Robert Murray. Between 900 and 1,000 people attended.

He referred to former President Barack Obama’s policies as “a disaster for the coal industry,” then listed various regulatory initiatives his administration has rolled back or is in the process of altering. That has meant “$40 billion in relief to the American coal industry,” Trump said to applause from a crowd, including many who work in it. …

