Trout stocking underway at West Virginia’s state parks

By Greg Jordan

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PIPESTEM, W.Va. — More opportunities to catch a trophy fish started appearing in West Virginia’s lakes and streams Tuesday when an inaugural stocking took place at one of the region’s state parks.

State officials met at Pipestem Resort State Park to watch as Long Branch Lake was stocked with large trout. Gov. Jim Justice showed off some of the fish and put a net full of them into the lake himself. The announcement included a ceremonial release of the first fish at Pipestem Resort State Park, which is celebrating nearly $12 million in park renovations.

“This was the inaugural stocking of our trophy fish,” Justice said. “We’re stocking throughout the state, and we started (Monday). It goes for two weeks and we’re stocking 6,000 pounds of these really trophy fish; and then in addition to that, we’re stocking another 5,000. So we’ve got a lot of really giant trophy fish going out, and everybody ought to have a big time.”

Starting Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (WVDNR) will stock additional trout in “a bunch of lakes at our state parks and forests all across our state,” Justice added.

