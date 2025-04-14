Treasurer Pack Applauds Funding for Hope Scholarship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On Saturday, State Treasurer Larry Pack issued the following statement following the passage of HB 3357, which completed funding for the Hope Scholarship program:

“As a father of six children, I know first-hand how important it is for parents to have options when it comes to education. It is crucial we continue to empower parents and students to find the right education that best fits their unique needs,” Treasurer Pack said. “We applaud the State Legislature and the Governor for putting forth funding mechanisms that fully fund the Hope Scholarship program for the next school year.”

The Hope Scholarship program received a total of $96,013,384 through two supplementals, HB 3356 and HB 3357, as well as $24,610,523 within the budget bill. It is anticipated that around 19,000 students will part in program for the 2025-2026 program. The program will go fully universal and open to all students in the 2026-2027 school year.

“West Virginia must continue to lead the way in education, innovation, and freedom. That is why my team will continue to travel around West Virginia discussing the education needs of parents and students as we approach the 2026 school year,” Treasurer Pack said. “Our goal is to improve education no matter the delivery system.”

For more information about the Hope Scholarship program, visit www.HopeScholarshipWV.gov.