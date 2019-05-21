Transformation of W.Va.’s oldest mall progresses

By Eric Hrin, Times West Virginian

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — Negotiations are under way with restaurants, retailers and others for space at Middletown Commons, according to an official involved with the talks.

“We have had tremendous reception on this project since the announcement and are truly excited to be a part of this for the people of Fairmont and surrounding areas,” said Christopher L. Wilbert Jr., of Premier Commercial Real Estate Services. “We are currently negotiating multiple LOI’s (Letters of Intent) and will have further announcements in the coming months. We are currently negotiating with various restaurants, both local and national, multiple retailers, office space for multiple firms from lawyers to government operations.

“Middletown Commons also has the potential to be a hub of healthcare due to it sitting in the heart of North Central West Virginia,” he said.

Meanwhile, work continues to transform the former Middletown Mall into Middletown Commons. …

