Train derailment in McDowell Co., W.Va.: Crews begin cleaning up

VIVIAN, W.Va. — Workers began clearing the 20-car Norfolk and Southern train derailment in Vivian on Sunday.

On the scene, employees from Norfolk Southern, Donahue Brothers Inc. Emergency Railroad Services and Cranemasters worked to clear the scene. With the cars on their sides near Elkhorn Creek and five of them in the creek, crews were working to remove the toppled cars.

According to an employee from Cranemasters, the company is a “specialized lifting outfit that works in lifting derailed trains.” As of 4 p.m., Sunday evening, the Cranemasters crew had just arrived on the scene, according to the employee. …

