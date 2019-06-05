Tractor Trailers to carry W.Va. tourism ads



By Brett Dunlap, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice was in Mineral Wells Tuesdayto announce a new tourism advertising pilot program with the assistance of the West Virginia Trucking Association.

The governor unveiled the program at the Matheny Motors Truck Center in Mineral Wells.

Gov. Jim Justice speaks at the Matheny Motors Truck Center in Mineral Wells on Tuesday with the unveiling of a new advertising initiative for the state. (Photo by Brett Dunlap)

”I think we have the greatest state in the union,” he said. ”We need to market ourselves and let people know it.”

In a new partnership between the West Virginia Tourism Office and the West Virginia Trucking Association, truck companies will have West Virginia Almost Heaven ads put on large box trucks and semi-trucks across the state and the country. …

