Tour stop by American Duchess helps Point Pleasant, W.Va. stay on map as riverboat port

By Rick Steelhammer for the Charleston Gazette-Mail

American Duchess, the newest riverboat working the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, stops at Point Pleasant Friday to let passengers tour the town on the Ohio River.

CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail





POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Cruise stops by large passenger riverboats plying the waters of the Ohio River are returning to Point Pleasant, providing passengers with a taste of history, mystery and down-home hospitality, while giving shops and businesses a boost in income.

On Thursday night, the American Duchess, a 166-passenger luxury riverboat making its first cruise on the Ohio, moored at Point Pleasant, and starting at 9 a.m. Friday, its guests were making the most of a day ashore.

The Mason County town of 4,200, located at the confluence of the Ohio and Kanawha rivers, once drew upward of 18 passenger riverboat visits a year to its Riverfront Park. …

