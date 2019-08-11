‘Tough road ahead’: McDowell, W.Va., officials discuss economic situation

By CHARLES BOOTHE ,Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WELCH, W.Va. — Members of the McDowell County Commission are set to meet Wednesday and try to make a decision about this year’s budget, but still don’t know if they can avoid further cuts.

With an operating budget of $4.9 million this year, the expenses have so far exceeded the revenue, forcing the county to consider cuts in personnel and salaries as well as putting off paying bills.

“We’ve got a tough road ahead of us,” said Commissioner Cody Estep Friday. “We are looking at everything. We are in a critical situation.”

Commissioners recently postponed a decision on the budget until Wednesday, when they hope the county will have a better grip on expected income from the coal severance tax and personal property tax. …

