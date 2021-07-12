Torch Clean Energy presents proposed solar project to Eastern Panhandle Business Association

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — With two utility-scale solar projects currently proposed in the area, the leadership of Torch Clean Energy was welcomed by the officers of the Eastern Panhandle Business Association to provide project information to their members during last Friday’s June Membership meeting.

Since 2008, Torch Clean Energy has been a developer of renewable energy and currently has nine projects under development representing over 600MW in Virginia and West Virginia.

During the EPBA meeting, held at The Purple Iris, Sam Gulland, Development Manager for Torch, discussed specifics of both local projects during the event. Gulland spent most of the presentation detailing specifics about the project slated for the Kabletown District in Jefferson County.

Gulland also discussed the Bedington Energy Facility in Berkeley County, which is planned on the former Dupont Manufacturing site comprising nearly 700 acres in which to employ solar panels…

