Tom Cushman of Daniels takes WVGA Senior Series Low Round at Woodhaven

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Tom Cushman of Daniels shot the Little General Stores Low Round of the Day at Thursday’s Senior Series event, hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) and sponsored by Little General Stores, on the Woodhaven course at Glade Springs Village with a three over par 75. He won a scorecard tie-breaker with Bartley Mayhorn of White Hall.

“I really enjoy playing in the senior series, mainly because of the camaraderie and fun,” Cushman said.

“Woodhaven Golf Course at Glade Springs Village is challenging but the guys had fun today,” said WVGA Tournament Manager Lucas Ware. “Thanks to host PGA Professional Matt Felber for having us out.”

The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players ages 50 and up. Overall, 53 players enjoyed the WVGA the day’s Senior Series event. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and Diamond, 80+.

In addition to Cushman winning the Gold Gross category, other winners today were:

Senior Gross: Patrick Sterrett of Daniels

Senior Net: Jeff Harvey of West Union;

Silver Gross and Net: Jerry Groves of Maxwellton;

Silver Net: Mark Maguire of Wheeling;

Gold Net: Bartley Mayhorn of White Hall; and

Diamond Gross and Net: Bob White of Hurricane.

The Senior Series is back in action Monday, May 8, at Sistersville Country Club.

For more information please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.