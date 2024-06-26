To avoid substantial late fees, WV businesses urged to file state-required Annual Report before deadline next Monday

Businesses who do not file by June 30 deadline are out of compliance

CHARLESTON, W.Va – WV Secretary of State Mac Warner is issuing a final notice to business owners reminding them to file their Annual Report by the statutory deadline of June 30th. Businesses that miss the June 30th deadline will be flagged in the state’s database as out of compliance. Late filers will be assessed a $50 late fee as required by state law.

Almost 99% of all Annual Reports are filed online. Online filings can take less than five minutes at the WV One Stop Business Portal found at Business4.wv.gov. Guest filing is available for business owners who prefer not to establish an online account.

The fee to file an Annual Report is $25. Warner encourages business owners to be wary of third-party solicitations that charge as much as $375 to file the Annual Report on behalf of the business. A third party is not required to file.

For assistance, call the WV Secretary of State’s Office during regular business hours at 304-558-8000 to speak to a WVSOS Business specialist, or use SOLO, our new virtual assistant, accessible from the bottom right corner of sos.wv.gov.

Additionally, the WV One Stop Business Center in Charleston, as well as our remote business hubs in Clarksburg and Martinsburg are available for walk-in customers. You can find the address to each of our three offices at the bottom of the WVSOS homepage at sos.wv.gov.