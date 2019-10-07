TMC Technologies adds ‘State Programs Division’ to provide leading-edge solutions to state, municipal, commercial partners across West Virginia



Release from TMC Technologies of West Virginia:

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — TMC Technologies of West Virginia (TMC), a leading edge technology solution provider, has announced the addition of a ‘State Programs Division’ to be led by Kanawha Valley resident Daniel Carter.

This new division will focus on providing technology-related solutions to state government, municipal, and commercial customers across West Virginia.

Wade Linger

“TMC has had a long and successful partnership with the State of West Virginia,” TMC President and CEO Wade Linger said referring to the work TMC performed for several West Virginia state agencies and local

municipal governments. “Our more notable accomplishments for the State of West Virginia included the state’s first E-Commerce Website called “GoWild.”



Carter, who was named the Director of TMC’s State Government Division, has provided management and technical support in the Information Technology (IT) sector in West Virginia for the last 25 years. The Branchland, Lincoln County native earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Computer Science from Marshall University, currently lives in Barboursville, Cabell County with his family.

Daniel Carter

“My number one priority as Director of our State Division is to take that challenge head on by providing our clients with world class IT solutions built right here in West Virginia that are custom tailored to the wonderfully

unique opportunities that our great state has to offer,” Carter said.



TMC’s State Program Division, according to Carter, is dedicated to partnering with West Virginia State agencies, higher education institutions, and local governments to achieve their strategic vision by creating

innovative, cost effective, IT solutions.



“Daniel (Carter) is a known IT thought leader in West Virginia,” Linger added, referring to Carter’s experience. “He understands and knows how to solve the current and future IT hurdles state, local, and commercial

organizations are facing.”

To reach TMC’s State Programs Division directly, please contact Daniel Carter by phone at (304) 942-8086 or email at daniel.carter@tmctechnologies.com.



For more information, please contact John Dahlia at TMC Technologies of West Virginia by phone at (681) 404-1225 or email john.dahlia@tmctechnologies.com.



— About TMC Technologies: TMC Technologies of West Virginia (TMC) is a leading edge technology services small business that specializes in delivering value to its customers, responding to change, and providing collaboration in the Space, Defense, Justice, Cybersecurity, Energy, and Natural Resources/Climate sectors. Our customers include the Department of Defense (DoD), US Navy / Naval Sea Systems Command, Department of Justice (DoJ), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and commercial clients. TMC also provides expertise in agile software development practices, cybersecurity services, spaceflight modeling/simulation, program management, system deployment, and subject matter technology specialists.

