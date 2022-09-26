Tiny house a big deal for Mineral Wells, West Virginia, couple

By Jess Mancini, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. — A Mineral Wells couple is living the big life in a small way.

Angie and Andrew Florence live in a tiny house, a 16-by-20 foot home where the prime directive is no clutter.

“You need to look at your needs and not wants,” said Andrew.

Situated on 2 1/2 acres in Mineral Wells, the shell of the home was built by Amish craftsmen in April 2021. The interior was built by the Florences.

“We did it all ourselves,” Angie said.

The home, which has a loft with enough space for when Andrew’s three children visit, was completed in July 2021 and the Florences have been living in it since. Total cost was about $33,000 with the shell costing $15,000…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/community-news/2022/09/tiny-house-a-big-deal-for-mineral-wells-couple/