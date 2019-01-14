WVPA mourns the death of Tina Bolyard, former owner of the Preston County Journal

Services for the former WVPA President set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15

FELLOWSVILLE, W.Va. — Tina Marie (Wolfe) Bolyard, 60, of Fellowsville, passed away on Friday, January 11, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones at her home. She was born Oct. 7, 1958, in Grafton, daughter of the late Truman Paul and Rita Jean Shaver Wolfe.

Bolyard was a graduate from Newburg High School Class of 1976, where she was a cheerleader and student activist. She worked most of her life in the newspaper business where she quickly worked her way to the top. She got her start at The Preston County Journal before taking her talents to the Mountain Statesman, where she quickly rose through the ranks to editor and general manager.

She was awarded the West Virginia Young Careerist Award and became president of the West Virginia Press Association. Bolyard spent most of her career as co-owner and editor of Preston Publications, the place where she got her start.

She loved traveling around Preston County preserving its history and telling the stories of its people. Bolyard believed everyone had a story to tell and loved being a part of helping them share it. More recently she was the creator and planner of the local Happy Birthday Jesus Party which celebrated Jesus and gave back to the community.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 39 years, Gary, of Fellowsville; one son and spouse, Nick and Melissa Bolyard, Newburg; one daughter and spouse, Brittany and Cory Luzier, Arthurdale; one brother and spouse, Terry and Debbie Wolfe, Howesville; three granddaughters, Natalie Bolyard, Chelsea Bolyard, Elia Luzier.