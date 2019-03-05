Times West Virginian welcomes new editor Eric Cravey

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – It all started with a visit to Journalismjobs.com.

Eric Cravey, 55, was checking out the website to show his interns at Fleming Island Florida’s Clay Today some of the opportunities currently available in the workforce. His browsing led him to the Times West Virginian, which seemed to be a good omen, as his wife, originally from South Carolina, had wanted to get back to a more familiar landscape that included mountains.

“For about five years, my wife has been talking about how she wants to live near mountains again,” Cravey said. “I went and looked at the Fairmont Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website and said ‘Oh my god this is a cute place.’”

