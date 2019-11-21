Timberline ski area in W.Va. bought by Indiana ski area operator for $2.2 million

By Rick Steelhammer, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Skiing and snowboarding are expected to return to the Tucker County slopes formerly operated by Timberline Four Seasons Resort for the 2020-21 season, after the bankrupt ski area’s sale to the owner of Perfect North Slopes, near Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Perfect North Slopes, Inc., was actually the second-highest bidder in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court-authorized auction held Tuesday in Philadelphia, the results of which were announced Wednesday. But the high bidder, First Asset Holding LLC, agreed to assign its winning bid of $2.2 million to Perfect North Slopes in exchange for $30,000 in cash.

The winning bid slightly exceeds the $2.12 million in claims filed against Timberline to date in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. …

