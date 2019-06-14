Thousands visiting W.Va. for U.S. Youth Soccer regional tournaments

By Fred Pace, The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — Thousands of young soccer players, their coaches and their families from 13 states are descending on the region this week, as the 2019 U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup begins today at locations in Barboursville and Dunbar.

It is the first of four major regional youth soccer tournaments being held in West Virginia this summer and next, with an estimated economic impact of $56 million overall.

Chris Tatum, mayor of Barboursville, said he is excited for the 2019 U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup, which begins Friday at the Barboursville Soccer Complex as well as the Shawnee Sports Complex near Dunbar.

“We have rolled out the red carpet to U.S. Youth Soccer, the kids playing and their families,” Tatum said, referencing how the region has hosted several big youth soccer tournaments in previous years. “I think that’s a big reason for them wanting to return.” …

