Third annual Day of Giving brings in more than $11 million for WVU

Release from WVU Today:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Donors gave more than $11 million Wednesday (Nov. 13) during West Virginia University’s third annual Day of Giving, topping last year’s $6.2 million raised.

It was promoted as “One University. Our Future. Our Day” and donors responded making more than 4,000 gifts during the WVU Foundation’s 24-hour online giving event totaling $11.3 million. That’s over 1,000 gifts more than were made during 2018’s WVU Day of Giving.

“It is so humbling to experience the generosity and support of Mountaineer faithful year after year for the Day of Giving,” WVU President Gordon Gee said. “That support is a key component that allows the University to make a difference in the lives of people in West Virginia and the world.”

Among the larger gifts made on Day of Giving included a $1.3 million donation from the Hayhurst family to WVU Extension Service; a $1 million gift from United Bank to support construction of the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital; and a leadership gift from alumnus Maurice Wadsworth and wife, JoAnn, to the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources.

Several global matches and participation gifts, as well as those made at the college/school/unit level, helped to make the day a success. Those included the first $50,000 raised during Day of Giving being matched dollar-for-dollar, and the first 1,000 gifts of $100 or more being matched up to $100 each for an extra $100,000. Donations made to any Greatest Needs Fund on Day of Giving were matched dollar-for-dollar by alumnus Kevin Sidow for an additional $25,000. Also, donations made to general scholarship funds on Day of Giving were matched up to $18,000 by alumni Alison and Patrick Deem.

In a participation challenge, Mountaineer Nation responded by sharing more than 1,000 photos on social media of themselves with the Flying WV logo. That unlocked a $20,000 gift from alumni Mike Escue and Alexis Pugh.

“The success of our third Day of Giving was beyond what I ever imagined, and I want to thank everyone who participated,” said Mary Esposito, who led the effort for the WVU Foundation. “It was truly exciting to see the WVU family respond to our call to give and make a difference. The engagement on social media was excellent as well.”

WVU Day of Giving was focused on raising private dollars for the University’s greatest priorities and opportunities, including scholarships and unrestricted funds at both the University and unit specific level. The event also included WVU Health Sciences and the regional campuses in Keyser and Beckley.

“In one day, our supporters truly stepped up to help WVU,” added Esposito. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the response. This is why being a Mountaineer is so special.”

