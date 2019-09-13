The Weston Democrat celebrates new location with ribbon cutting

Newspaper has served Lewis County, W.Va., for 152 years

By Dusty Metzgar, The West Democrat

WESTON, W.Va. — The Weston Democrat on Thursday celebrated its new location with a ribbon cutting and open house.

Members of The Weston Democrat staff and NCWV Media are joined by local officials for Thursday’s ribbon cutting at the Democrat’s new office location. Submitted photo.

The paper’s staff was joined by elected officials and their representatives from the City of Weston, the Lewis County Commission and the United States House of Representatives, as well as representatives from the local Chamber of Commerce and other civic organizations.

The event also gave an opportunity for NCWV Media, the paper’s parent company, to have management meet local officials at the new office located at 139 Main Avenue in downtown Weston.

Company owner and President Brian Jarvis, Publisher Andy Kniceley and Executive Editor John Miller were on hand.

Attendees were treated to a quick tour of the office that’s now adorned with drawings and photos from Weston and Lewis County’s history, with framed vintage newspapers with headlines like “Big Three Proclaim V-E Day” and “We’re on the Moon,” but“Nixon Resigns” was a particular hit. …

