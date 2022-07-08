The Point Cafe to serve as new recovery resource center in West Virginia

By Katelyn Aluise, The Herald Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Recovery Point West Virginia held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Point Cafe, Huntington’s newest community resource center, on Thursday.

The Point Cafe opened at 630 8th Ave. in Huntington after a few years of planning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reginald Jones, Recovery Point’s executive director, said they originally applied for a grant in 2019 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to fund the cafe at a different location, but a “year of unavailability” led to the project coming to fruition later than expected.

Now that the cafe is open, Jones said the location will be a safe space and a free, therapeutic environment for anyone seeking recovery to find resources, make connections and join support groups. The cafe will offer a variety of workshops and classes, including art and yoga…

