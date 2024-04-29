The Marshall Skills Exchange enhances lifelong learning

Marshall University’s microcredential program offers learning opportunities at every level

West Virginia Press Association

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University has announced the official launch of its microcredential program, the Marshall Skills Exchange. These microcredentials are designed to empower individuals with in-demand skills, enhance their knowledge and provide a competitive edge in today’s dynamic job market.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Marshall Skills Exchange, which represents a significant step forward in our efforts to provide accessible and relevant education to learners at all levels,” said Dr. Julia Spears, assistant provost of Online Education and Certification. “In today’s rapidly changing job market, individuals need opportunities to acquire new skills efficiently and effectively. Our microcredentials program addresses this need by offering targeted courses that equip participants with the expertise they need to succeed.”

Marshall University’s Skills Exchange is open to individuals from all backgrounds and levels of experience. Whether individuals are looking to enhance their current skillset, explore a new field or advance their careers, the program provides a flexible and accessible pathway to achieving their goals.

“Our in-demand microcredential offerings are an important innovation to further our mission of Marshall For All, Marshall Forever,” said Brad D. Smith, president of Marshall University. “Education is a lifelong journey and a uniquely personalized one. This initiative gives students and professionals the skills and knowledge needed to excel in today’s increasingly competitive world. I’m excited to see how these offerings will empower people and change communities.”

What are microcredentials?

Microcredentials are non-credit courses that focus on specific skills or topics. They can be completed in a matter of weeks or months, making them an ideal choice for busy professionals seeking targeted training.

Why microcredentials?

Microcredentials offer several advantages over traditional online learning:

Customized learning: Learners can choose from a variety of short, competency-based courses tailored to their specific needs. Whether in the classroom, at an employer’s site or online, microcredentials provide flexibility and relevance. Distinctive achievement: Marshall University’s signature programs set the standard and differentiate participants. These microcredentials are a testament to their expertise and commitment to lifelong learning. On-demand access: Learners can access microcredential courses anytime, anywhere, allowing them to upskill and stay relevant in their fields.

Available programs

The Marshall Skills Exchange currently offers microcredential courses in the following fields:

Advanced Manufacturing

Entrepreneurship & Innovation

Aviation

Courses in data and cybersecurity, health sciences, advanced energy and more are coming soon.

How to earn a microcredential

Register: Create a Marshall Skills Exchange account Explore programs: Visit the Marshall Skills Exchange website to explore available microcredential courses. Learn and achieve: Enroll in courses, complete the required competencies, and earn your microcredentials.

External partnerships

Microcredentials are important for businesses because they provide a flexible and cost-effective way to train and upskill employees. To learn more about how your organization can partner with us to offer courses relevant to your industry that will help retain your top talent and improve your employee engagement visit www.marshall.edu/microcredentials/partners. For more information, visit www.marshall.edu/microcredentials or contact [email protected].