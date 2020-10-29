The Health Plan reminds West Virginians to get a flu shot during the COVID-19 Pandemic

‘Stay Safe, Stay Well’ campaign seeks healthy outcomes for Medicaid and Medicare members

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Health Plan encourages their members and local community members get a flu shot this fall.

“Research shows that receiving the flu shot greatly diminishes the effect of the flu virus, especially in more vulnerable populations,” said Dr. Ed Kairis, Chief Medical Officer at The Health Plan. “We commend our members and providers for their diligence during uncertain circumstances.”

The Health Plan notes:

— The seasonal flu and COVID-19 viruses will be circulating at the same time this season. People can contract both, so it is more important than ever to get the flu vaccine.

— Symptoms of the flu usually come on quickly, unlike the common cold which develops gradually.

— The flu can be contracted much like COVID-19, and the symptoms can be very similar including a fever, cough and muscle or body aches.

— The COVID-19 global pandemic has changed how patients and providers interact, but it is still important to find a safe method of receiving the vaccine.

— The use of face coverings and social distancing are just a few helpful methods to staying safe and staying well during flu season.

The Health Plan’s “Stay Safe. Stay Well” campaign includes regular messages to their members.

Members who have questions about their health coverage can contact their provider or The Health Plan Customer Service at 1.800.624.6961 or online at healthplan.org.



About The Health Plan: As one of the largest locally managed care organizations in West Virginia, The Health Plan has a 40-year history of community and charitable giving. From sponsorship of local youth-focused asthma and diabetes camps to college scholarship programs and sponsorships of dozens of community events throughout the region, The Health Plan strives to make a positive and healthy impact throughout the geographic regions that we serve.

The Health Plan (healthplan.org) is a clinically-driven, technology-enhanced, and customer-focused health maintenance organization that manages and improves the health and well-being of its members. Established in 1979, the West Virginia-based company, with offices in Wheeling, Charleston and Morgantown, WV and Massillon, OH has offered a complete line of managed care products and services designed to provide health care systems and clients with innovative health care benefits and plans at a reasonable cost across the mid-Atlantic region and nationally.